Russian Media Highlights Startup Of UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Russian media highlights startup of UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) Russian media today highlighted the commissioning of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the United Arab Emirates' first nuclear power reactor.

TASS, Russia's leading news agency, and Interfax Ltd, a privately-held independent major news agency in Russia, along with a number of Russian papers, including Kommersant, and Gazeta, as well as other news outlets and websites, gave prominence to the breakthrough and published the tweets of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, marking the startup of the first peaceful nuclear reactor in the Arab world.

