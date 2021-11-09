UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed, Ahmed Bin Tahnoun Praise Achievements Of National Service Recruits In Developing Future Projects

Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed, Ahmed bin Tahnoun praise achievements of National Service recruits in developing future projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSR), praised the achievements of the National Service recruits who participated in a comprehensive training course on the development of technological and artificial intelligence (AI) projects organised by the National Artificial Intelligence Programme, in partnership with NSR.

They made their statement while visiting the AI Office of the UAE Government in Dubai, with the attendance of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

During the visit, Lt. General Sheikh Saif and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed were briefed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, about the initiatives led by the AI Office, and the progress of the recruits, who were selected to work under the framework of a comprehensive project based on AI solutions and tools.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif also visited the New Media academy at the Emirates Towers, which aims to train qualified cadres in digital media.

Sheikh Saif highlighted the importance of national initiatives and projects to invest in the youth and build their capacities, reflecting the UAE’s objectives in the "Principles of the 50" document.

The country’s leadership relies on the youth, especially the National Service recruits, to achieve the country’s future strategic objectives, he added.

During the visit, Sheikh Saif lauded the "Future Lab," an innovative project developed by National Service recruits. He was also briefed by the recruits who created a maritime maps project about its details and its importance to the country.

Under the same framework, Lt. General Sheikh Saif and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed visited the Palmwood Foundation at the Emirates Towers.

The foundation, which was established in partnership between the UAE and IDEO, a global design company committed to creating a positive impact, is one of the key international establishments in designing innovative concepts and developing technological products, services and solutions.

