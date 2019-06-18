Saif bin Zayed briefed on preparations for ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has been briefed on ongoing preparations for the organisation of the upcoming edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020) to be held on March 17-19 2020, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

He listened to the opening and promotion plans of the event which is expected to draw around 120 experts specialising in cybersecurity as well as 25,000 visitors from inside and outside the country in addition representatives of up to 600 firms from over 50 countries.

The event will focus on three main themes: industrial content, business and innovation. Panel sessions will be held on security- themed subjects, including AI and the impact of digital transformation on national security.