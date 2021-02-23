Saif bin Zayed visits NAVDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited on Tuesday NAVDEX 2021 held on the margin of IDEX 2021, in the main pier opposite Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Conference (ADNEC) Accompanied by Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, Sheikh Saif toured the stands of the national and international companies participating in the 6th defense exhibition and discussed with exhibitors the latest technologies and equipment on display.

Sheikh Saif also took a tour on board the multi-mission Emirati Saadiyat ship, which joined the Naval fleet. He also took firsthand experience of the sophisticated facilities on display, including the operation and command room and its equipment. He was briefed by the officers on the ship's mission to secure, transport, supply, perform medical evacuation, as well as its global state-of-the art technologies and systems.