SAP partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit to promote smart manufacturing and supply chain resiliency

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) and SAP today announced a partnership to explore the role of smart manufacturing technologies to support the digital transformation of industries and supply chain networks worldwide.

As a summit partner to the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2021), SAP, the global enterprise software giant, will leverage its experience in advanced technology development and the deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions to showcase how businesses can benefit from more connected, autonomous, and adaptable industrial ecosystems by replacing traditional production systems with digitally enabled manufacturing processes and future-ready factories.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit and SAP will also collaborate to highlight the latest trends and opportunities in global supply chain management, including the application of the internet of Things, Machine Learning and Analytics, to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency, raise productivity, and build sustainable business models.

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, middle East South, SAP, said: "SAP has five decades of experience helping manufacturers adapt to rapidly changing digital environments and reach new levels of digital transformation. As disruptive technologies continue to alter the traditional ways of working across factories and industrial plants, we are delighted to partner with GMIS to support and accelerate the next phase of supply chain transformation. Our joint vision and global footprint will undoubtedly help businesses benefit from the full potential of emerging technologies and drive economic progress."

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said: "Both GMIS and SAP are committed to enabling businesses to overcome the challenges of a transitional and complex technology landscape and economic environment. Together, we hope to deliver cutting-edge insights on industrial innovation and support manufacturers specialising in every sector, from aerospace to electronics and automotive to consumer goods. We welcome SAP to our global network of partner organisations and look forward to shaping the future of industrial growth."