(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KAHIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today met with Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE, on the occasion of assuming her tenure in the UAE.

During the meeting, held remotely via videoconference, RAK Ruler welcomed the ambassador and wished her luck and success in her duties, to reinforce the cooperation ties between the two countries in all avenues In turn, the Maltese Ambassador extended thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Saud while highlighting cooperation between the two countries