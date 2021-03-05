UrduPoint.com
Saudi Air Force Destroys Ballistic Missile By Houthi Toward Jazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Saudi Air Force destroys ballistic missile by Houthi toward Jazan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) The Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, said the Royal Saudi Air Force has intercepted and destroyed Thursday a ballistic missile launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Jazan.

"The terrorist Houthi militia is purposely escalating the deliberate, hostile, terrorist targeting of civilians and civilian objects using ballistic missiles and bomb-laden UAVs. These terrorist acts amount to war crimes," he added in a statement.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

