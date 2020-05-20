Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 59,854.

Assistant Minister of Health and Official Spokesman of the Ministry of Health Dr.

Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, saying that of the total 27,891 cases are active cases receiving medical care, with the exception of 251 cases receiving intensive care.

The number of the new recoveries is 2,886, bringing the total number of recoverees to 31,643, Dr. Al-Abdulaali said, adding that the number of the new deaths is 9, bringing the total death toll to 329.