Saudi Arabia reports 744 new COVID-19 cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 744 new COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries and one related death during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The news agency has quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 554,665 and the total recoveries at 541,388, while fatalities rose to 8,874.