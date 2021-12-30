UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Reports 744 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 12:15 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 744 new COVID-19 cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 744 new COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries and one related death during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The news agency has quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 554,665 and the total recoveries at 541,388, while fatalities rose to 8,874.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to issue digital birth certificates for ..

Abu Dhabi to issue digital birth certificates for newborns

25 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi commends PIHS over scholarships for ..

Shaheen Afridi commends PIHS over scholarships for deserving students

40 minutes ago
 PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd p ..

PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd phase of LG polls

56 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regiona ..

UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regional security

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million

1 hour ago
 Kuwait reports 399 new COVID-19 cases

Kuwait reports 399 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.