SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its museological terms project

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) SHARJAH, 5th May 2021 (WAM) - The SAWA Virtual Series, a unique program organised by Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) to map out museological terms in three languages, has concluded the first phase of its glossary project that was launched in February this year.

The online program is part of the SAWA Museum academy and was held in collaboration with the Berlin State Musuema, the University of Applied Sciences Berlin (HTW), Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, and the Goethe Institut Gulf Region.

Covering three languages, English, Arabic and German, the ‘Glossary Project’ is aimed at discussing museological terms in today’s world and conclude with publishing the first issue of a multicultural terminology online publication.

The nine-week program saw the participation of 20 SAWA Museum Academy Alumni of young museum professionals from the past five years.

Participants from the MENA region including UAE, Egypt, Oman, Jordan and Palestine and from Germany, paired up and tackled museological terms and their definitions based on their use and value within individual and local museological practices.

Among the topics discussed during their virtual lectures were collecting and participation; audience and education; curation and narration; creative writing and tangible and intangible heritage.

With a presentation focused on leadership in museums, Director-General of SMA, Manal Ataya, contributed to the program with a talk.

Her participation highlighted issues related to decision making, values, potential differences between Arab and Western methodology, multi-vocality and the challenges museums face today.

A hybrid new format between written essays and audio or video clips, the publication will be issued next September and will include articles and essays about all the researched terminologies.

German Ambassador to the UAE, Ernst Peter Fischer, and Fareed Majari, Director of the Goethe Institut Golf Region, took part in the program listening to the experiences of participating SAWA Museum Academy Alumni.

Other virtual series of SAWA Academy will be held in the future under different relevant themes.

Since it was launched five years ago, SAWA Academy has graduated 80 participants from the MENA region and Germany.