SCC elections attract good turnout on first day of voting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The electoral centres of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, elections witnessed a remarkable turnout on the first day, including the elderly and people with disabilities, who came to elect half of the SCC members.

The nine polling stations in the emirate will remain open for four days, from today until 23rd November, for 12 hours a day from 08:00 to 20:00 for all citizens of the emirate of Sharjah according to their family registration.

Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the SCC elections, affirmed that the unstable weather did not prevent citizens from rushing to polling stations to fulfil their national duty in response to the call of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and member of the Higher Committee for the SCC elections, expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of media institutions in the UAE in supporting the elections, disseminating its message and highlighting its role.

He emphasised the committee's keenness to cater to all the needs of the media to facilitate their election coverage.

Senior officials in Sharjah who voted on the first day praised the efforts of Dr.

Sheikh Sultan in supporting the parliamentary approach and establishing the principle of Shura in Sharjah.

Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the SCC, also expressed her gratitude to the Sharjah Ruler for the elections and called on Sharjah's citizens to actively contribute to the selection of their representative at the council.

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, DSVA, pointed to the measures taken by the department to support the electoral process and urge employees and their families to vote, including allowing employees to leave during working hours to cast their votes and actively participate in the electoral process.

Al Suwaidi lauded the electoral centres, which have been equipped with the best technical means to help voters complete the voting process in just two minutes.

Polling stations have been distributed across Sharjah as follows: Sharjah City: Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club; Hamriyah: Hamriyah Municipality; Khorfakkan: Expo Centre Khorfakkan; Kalba: University of Sharjah – Kalba campus; Dibba Al Hisn: Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council; Al Dhaid: University of Sharjah – Al Dhaid campus; Al Bataeh: Al Bataeh Municipality; Mleiha: Mleiha Cultural Club, and Al Madam: Al Madam Municipality.