SCI supports fight against coronavirus with AED 7.5 million

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) SHARJAH, 2nd April 2020 (WAM) - Sharjah Charity International (SCI) have provided financial and in-kind support worth AED 7.5 million to the families affected by the current situation, of which, AED 2 million to the "Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity" to support its initiatives.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of Sharjah Charity International, said that the Charity have launched several initiatives aiming to support the families that are most affected by the current situation. These initiatives included providing tablets to students from low income families to be able to continue their distance learning.

Another initiative included distributing 4,000 food baskets to low income families; distributing 9,000 meals to foreigner students studying in the UAE universities; providing financial aid to prisoners of financial offences; in addition to supporting the Fund of the UAE with AED 2 million.

Al Dukhan noted that SCI confirms its commitment to its social responsibility and its charitable role in line with its vision and goals to support the poor and the needy. He also appealed to generous donors to support these initiatives to enable the SCI to help the largest possible number of people.