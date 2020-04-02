UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCI Supports Fight Against Coronavirus With AED 7.5 Million

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:45 PM

SCI supports fight against coronavirus with AED 7.5 million

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) SHARJAH, 2nd April 2020 (WAM) - Sharjah Charity International (SCI) have provided financial and in-kind support worth AED 7.5 million to the families affected by the current situation, of which, AED 2 million to the "Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity" to support its initiatives.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of Sharjah Charity International, said that the Charity have launched several initiatives aiming to support the families that are most affected by the current situation. These initiatives included providing tablets to students from low income families to be able to continue their distance learning.

Another initiative included distributing 4,000 food baskets to low income families; distributing 9,000 meals to foreigner students studying in the UAE universities; providing financial aid to prisoners of financial offences; in addition to supporting the Fund of the UAE with AED 2 million.

Al Dukhan noted that SCI confirms its commitment to its social responsibility and its charitable role in line with its vision and goals to support the poor and the needy. He also appealed to generous donors to support these initiatives to enable the SCI to help the largest possible number of people.

Related Topics

Poor UAE Sharjah United Arab Emirates UAE Dirham April 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Value of UAE non-oil trade in first half of 2019 a ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Doubts Efficiency of OPEC+ ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams EU Mission for Echo ..

12 minutes ago

UAE produces 70 types of vegetables and fruits, co ..

21 minutes ago

EU Capable of Managing Harsh Consequences of COVID ..

12 minutes ago

Zakharova Calls Blocking of Vostok News Portal by ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.