SEC approves 1st batch of housing support beneficiaries worth AED382 mn

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) today approved the first batch of 523 beneficiaries of housing grants and loans worth AED382 million in implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support family stability and providing a decent life for citizens.

The total value of housing support in all previous payments so far has reached AED6.8 billion.

According to the new batch, which included all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, the list targets beneficiaries of new construction services, completion, addition and maintenance, and obtaining ready government housing and mini-residential units. The council also approved the list of beneficiaries of the converted housing support decision to be revised from loan category to grant category, with a total value of AED19.7 million.

The approval was granted during the regular weekly meeting of the SEC, presided over by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman SEC, at the Ruler's Office in the presence of H.

H Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting, held in the Ruler's Office, discussed several topics on the agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the emirate.

The council also adopted a Memorandum of Understanding to be concluded between the Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC) and the Ministry of Culture in Jordan, to strengthen the bonds of cultural cooperation and achieve the common aspirations to advance creativity between the two countries, and contributing towards achieving poetic renaissance by encouraging poetry in all its various forms.

To develop the tourism sector and modernise tourism legislation, the council approved a memorandum of legislative permission by the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (CTDA) on a draft decision regulating the profession of tourist guides in the emirate.