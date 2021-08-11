SEHA announces working hours during Islamic new year holiday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced its operational hours during the Islamic new year holiday, observed 12th August, 2021.

SEHA announced the SEHA COVID-19 drive-through service centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Northern Emirates will operate on Thursday, from 10:00 to 20:00, while the SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination centres in Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Parks and Resorts, Al Ain Convention Centre and Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall in Al Dhafra Region will operate from 10:00 to 22:00.

In addition, the COVID-19 prime assessment centres at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Al Mafraq Hospital, Zayed Port, Al Ain Convention Centre and Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall will continue working as usual 8:00 to 22:00.

Al Majalis, including Al Manhal, Al Mushrif and Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, and Falaj Hazaa in Al Ain will close during the holiday, while Majlis Al Quu will continue operating in Al Ain from from 9:00 to 17:00.

SEHA said that emergency departments in all its hospitals would continue to provide emergency care around the clock, while the clinics will close during the holiday on Thursday.

SEHA hospitals will be accepting visitors during the regular visitation hours, from 9:00 to 12:00, and from 16:00 to 20:00. As for ICU patient visitation, only parents will be allowed visitation from 10:00 to 19:00.

SEHA Kidney Care (SKC) will continue to provide its services on Thursday from 07:00 am to 23:00, with the exception of Ghayathi, Liwa, Al Sila and Delma hospitals, which will only provide dialysis services from 7:00 to 19:00.

The Abu Dhabi Blood Bank will be open from 7:00 to 22:00, while the Al Ain and Al Dhafra blood banks will be closed.

SEHA outpatient centres including Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Bahia, Al Maqtaa and Baniyas Clinics will operate from 10:00 to 22:00, meanwhile, clinics in Al Madina Occupational Health Centre, Bateen, Al Mushrif, Al Dhafra Dental Clinic, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Samha, and Mafraq Dental will be closed on Thursday.

As for clinics in Al Ain, Sweihan, Al-Quaa, Mazyad, Al-Hayer and Al-Khatim clinics will operate 24 hours a day, while Al Hili Clinic, Al Muwaiji, Al Yahar, and Neama clinics will operate from 10:00 to 22:00, with the Ramah, Oud Al-Tawbah, Al-Jahili, Al-Tawiya, Al-Khazna, Al-Faqa’, Al-Niyadat, Al-Shuaib and Al-Ain Dental clinics to be closed during the holiday.

In Al Dhafra Region, the Fever Clinic in Industrial Area – Madinat Zayed will operate from 10:00 to 20:00, the Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre from 12:00 to 21:00, while the Abu Al-Abyad, Sir Bani Yas and Bida Al Mutawaa Clinics will open from 10:00 to 19:00. Madinat Zayed Dental Centre in Al Dhafra will close during the holiday.

SEHA's Disease Prevention and Screening centres will be closed on Thursday, and will resume work as usual on Saturday, 14th August, 2021.