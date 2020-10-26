SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza vaccinations across its network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, will be providing the seasonal influenza vaccine at all its healthcare facilities, with a drive-through option available at selected centres.

It will also increase the accessibility of the vaccine to the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain community through its home service.

The influenza vaccine is part of the public health campaign, ‘Protect yourself. Protect your community’, launched by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

The joint campaign aims to raise awareness within the community about the vaccine’s integral role in the prevention of seasonal influenza. Furthermore, it also reiterates the importance of immunisation for employees from the healthcare sector.

As part of the initiative, SEHA is providing the seasonal influenza vaccination free of charge to all members of the community. To receive the vaccine, individuals may call SEHA’s dedicated call centre on 80050 to book an appointment. Patients visiting any of SEHA’s facilities for a COVID-19 test, and are vulnerable, will also be given the option of receiving an influenza vaccine.

Additionally, vaccines are also available through SEHA’s home vaccination service and will be subject to AED 500 fee per household, regardless of the number of people being immunised. Appointments can be booked by calling 027117117. SEHA will provide also vaccines to companies in Abu Dhabi by calling 0564103180, and for companies in Al Ain by calling 0562187886.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Operations Officer, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, SEHA, said, "In close collaboration with our partners, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, we have rolled out a comprehensive plan to ensure that all members of our community have easy and safe access to the vaccine during these challenging time. Both COVID-19 and influenza viruses exhibit similar symptoms, underlining the importance of getting immunized this year to stay protected and alleviate the pressure on the healthcare sector.

When more people get vaccinated, healthcare professionals will be able to dedicate their efforts to manage the demands placed by COVID-19 and other critical medical conditions."

"We are also in the process of immunizing all our employees, as part of our annual campaign. The safety and wellbeing of our staff is held in the highest regards – maintaining our health is important to ensure the delivery of continuous care to the community," she added.

In line with the National Screening Campaign in Mussafah, employees working at companies in the area will be given the influenza vaccine following the completion of their COVID-19 test.

The following centres currently offer the seasonal influenza vaccine in Abu Dhabi: Al Bateen Healthcare Centre Al Madina Occupational Health Centre Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre Al Zafarana Diagnostic and Screening Centre Within Abu Dhabi’s Central Region, the vaccine will be available at: Al Maqta Healthcare Centre Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre Madinat Mohammed Bin Zayed Healthcare Centre Al Bahia Healthcare Centre Al Falah Healthcare Centre Al Samha Healthcare Centre Baniyas Healthcare Centre OtherCentre s where the vaccine will be available, include: Al Khatim Healthcare Centre Al Faqaa Healthcare Centre Al Hayer Healthcare Centre Al-Hili Healthcare Centre Al Jahili Healthcare Centre Al Khazna Healthcare Centre Al Muwaiji Healthcare Centre Al Quaa Healthcare Centre Al Shwaib Healthcare Centre Al Yahar Healthcare Centre Mezyad Healthcare Centre Neima Healthcare Centre Remah Healthcare Centre Sweihan Healthcare Centre Zakher Healthcare Centre Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Centre Al Dhafra Hospitals will provide the seasonal influenza vaccine for Al Dhafra community in all healthcare centres.

The vaccine is also provided to Madinat Zayed families at Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre , resident workers at Madinat Zayed Hospital, Liwa, Ghayathi, Al Mirfa, Al Sila'a, and Dalma.

Appointments can be booked at Al Dhafra region by calling 028070000.