SEWA Examines 3,000 Water Samples Over Last 4 Months

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, revealed that the increase in the number of water samples examined in the laboratory of water desalination plants was 3,000 from the beginning of the current year until the end of April 2020.

In the previous year, SEWA examined 8,420 water samples, intending to provide high-quality drinking water, in line with the standards of the World Health Organisation.

Eng. Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, highlighted the fact that the Authority harnessed its technical and operational capabilities to provide high-quality drinking water.

He stated that the laboratory of water desalination plants is one of SEWA’s technical laboratories, which include seven technical laboratories to monitor and maintain water quality from the beginning of desalination until it reaches the public through a network of more than 3,500km.

Besides, the laboratories are equipped with the latest equipment and human cadres qualified to follow up on the water examination and to make sure of the quality and freshness of the water in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah around the clock.

He also emphasised that SEWA used all the capabilities necessary to provide the best services at global levels for the citizens and residents of the emirate, and applied the latest global technical specifications in the production and distribution of water. It relies on a digital network, as well as a simulation and modelling programme for the network, reaching the best international standards and specifications.

