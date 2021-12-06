UrduPoint.com

SEWA Opens Scholarship Programme For National Service Graduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

SEWA opens scholarship programme for National Service graduates

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has announced the opening of registration for the scholarship programme for outstanding high school students who graduated from the National Service to study at the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, starting from 5th December, 2021, and registration will continue until 6th January, 2022.

Khawla Abdul Rahman bin Hadda, Head of the Scholarships Department, confirmed that the scholarship programmes for outstanding Emirati male and female students come within the framework of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support outstanding students, especially national service graduates.

She explained that applications will be received through the authority's website and the required papers and documents will be submitted in colour, and no hand-delivered papers will be accepted at the authority's headquarters, its branches or any other party.

For any data on scholarships, those interested can email sch@sewa.gov.ae or contact WhatsApp: 065026533 or any of the following numbers: 065026533 or 065021639.

She said that the commission will examine applications for scholarships with the help of a specialised committee in accordance with the special conditions announced by the commission for obtaining scholarships for the year 2021-2022, which include proof of completion of the national service requirements, the established percentage of the secondary certificate 85 percent and a study of the social and financial status of the guardian, based on the documents and papers submitted by the student.

