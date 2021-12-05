UrduPoint.com

Shares In Multiply Group End First Day Of Trading 80% Higher Than Pre-listing Valuation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing valuation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) Shares in Multiply Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), reached AED2.00 per share at the end of their first day of trading on 5 December 2021, 80.2% higher than their pre-listing prospectus valuation.

The company was listed on the main board of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) through a direct private placement. Multiply’s prospectus*, published on 29 November 2021, had valued the company at AED 1.11 per share based by various independent firms.

On their ADX debut, Multiply shares attracted strong liquidity, with more than 115 million shares exchanged within two hours of the opening bell. In early trade, Multiply stock reached a high of AED 2.35 per share.

The listing of Multiply Group offers investors exposure to the themes of digitiSation from wellness to marketing technology. The company, which had assets of AED8.16 billion and over 3,240 employees as at end of September, is pursuing a growth strategy focused on acquisitions of digitally innovative companies in a number of sectors, including automotive, wellness, media and communications, and utilities.

Multiply Group has made a series of acquisitions in the UAE and abroad in the last year to build a diversified portfolio of high-return businesses.

These strategic investments include stakes in Emirates Driving Company, US-based digital media platform Firefly, and integrated marketing company Viola.

Andre Sayegh, Chairman of Multiply Group, said in his opening remarks: "Multiply Group’s strategy is built on two basic principles. The first is to grow and diversify the Group’s business assets and enhance what makes these businesses unique. The second principle involves identifying the right opportunities to acquire scalable companies with a strong balance sheet."

During her opening speech Samia Bouazza said: "Today we begin a journey of both fast and sustainable growth, purpose and profitability and boldness and responsibility." She continued: "On behalf of Multiply Group, I assure you we take this responsibility very seriously."

The market debut was marked by a bell ringing ceremony at ADX attended by Syed Basar Shueb, CEO & Managing Director and Board Member of IHC, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, CEO of ADX, and Samia Bouazza, CEO of Multiply Group.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Company UAE Dirham Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange September November December Market Islamabad High Court National University Media From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

21 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegatio ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago
 Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UA ..

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UAE during Expo: Commissioner Ge ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.