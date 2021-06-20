Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of 'FlyArystan'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) Sharjah Airport received the inaugural flight of the Kazakh airline "FlyArystan", coming from Almaty International Airport and greeted it with a traditional water cannon salute.

The airline seeks to benefit from the growing demand for travel to and from the Emirate of Sharjah by building this line, with a frequency of two weekly flights.

The choice of "FlyArystan" for Sharjah Airport confirms the importance of the growing of the travel market, the activity of tourism and the economic activity between Kazakhstan and Sharjah, and the growing demand from travelers to these two destinations.

After the aircraft had landed, it was met by Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, in addition to a number of directors of the Authority, who welcomed the passengers and crew.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "We welcome FlyArystan to take Sharjah Airport as a station and destination for its flights.

We are always keen to provide the best services and facilities to all our partners to enhance a unique travel experience, in line with the highest level of precautionary measures. This has contributed to continually attracting new companies and enhancing customers' confidence in what Sharjah Airport provides. This new launch will contribute to consolidating Sharjah's position as an international center for tourism, culture and business, and attracting more tourists from Kazakhstan to the emirate."

He added, "We wish FlyArystan every success in this new step with the opening of direct flights between the Emirate of Sharjah and the city of Almaty, which will give more possibilities for travelers who wish to visit Kazakhstan for in order to entertain or make business."