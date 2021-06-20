UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Airport Receives Inaugural Flight Of 'FlyArystan'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of 'FlyArystan'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) Sharjah Airport received the inaugural flight of the Kazakh airline "FlyArystan", coming from Almaty International Airport and greeted it with a traditional water cannon salute.

The airline seeks to benefit from the growing demand for travel to and from the Emirate of Sharjah by building this line, with a frequency of two weekly flights.

The choice of "FlyArystan" for Sharjah Airport confirms the importance of the growing of the travel market, the activity of tourism and the economic activity between Kazakhstan and Sharjah, and the growing demand from travelers to these two destinations.

After the aircraft had landed, it was met by Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, in addition to a number of directors of the Authority, who welcomed the passengers and crew.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "We welcome FlyArystan to take Sharjah Airport as a station and destination for its flights.

We are always keen to provide the best services and facilities to all our partners to enhance a unique travel experience, in line with the highest level of precautionary measures. This has contributed to continually attracting new companies and enhancing customers' confidence in what Sharjah Airport provides. This new launch will contribute to consolidating Sharjah's position as an international center for tourism, culture and business, and attracting more tourists from Kazakhstan to the emirate."

He added, "We wish FlyArystan every success in this new step with the opening of direct flights between the Emirate of Sharjah and the city of Almaty, which will give more possibilities for travelers who wish to visit Kazakhstan for in order to entertain or make business."

Related Topics

Business Water UAE Sharjah Visit Almaty Kazakhstan Market All From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

32 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

1 hour ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

1 hour ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

2 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.