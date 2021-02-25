Sharjah Chamber of Commerce boosting economic ties with Egypt

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) underlined its eagerness to strengthen all forms of economic relations between Sharjah and Egypt.

This came at a meeting between by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, and Ashraf Deeb, Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Dubai, at the SCCI's premises Al Owais underlined the SCCI’s keenness on boosting relationships between Sharjah and Egypt and stepping up the volume of trade exchange and joint investments, pointing out that this is part of the Chamber’s strategy to strengthen economic ties with the sisterly and friendly countries, in line with the emirate’s ambitious economic vision.

Al Owais called on the Egyptian business community to intensify their participation in the annual exhibitions and events hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah to get acquainted with the economic activity in the emirate, hold partnerships with their counterparts in the UAE, and get the most out of the lucrative opportunities for investment in Sharjah.

Ashraf Al-Deeb stressed that the Egyptian Government is looking forward to attract the companies operating in the Emirate of Sharjah to kick off their various investments and projects in Egypt, as this would help promote the exchange of experiences and best practices, praising the Chamber’s role and efforts in providing the support and facilities to the Egyptian businessmen who are willing to invest in Sharjah.