Sharjah Chamber of Commerce concludes participation in Conference of Arab Businessmen in Manama

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, concluded its participation in the 18th Conference of Arab Businessmen & Investors, which was held under the slogan "Investing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Digital Economy" in Manama, Bahrain, on November 11 – 13.

The SCCI took part in the conference in a bid to transfer Arab expertise to its SCCI members from the private sector, businessmen, and investors in various commercial and industrial sectors.

The participation also aimed to take advantage of the ideas and visions showcased in the conference about investment mechanisms in light of the fourth industrial revolution, as well as to introduce participants to the SCCI’s services, facilities, and initiatives for the business community and highlight the investment opportunities in various economic sectors in Sharjah, and to shed light on the Chamber’s key role in facilitating the Arab trade movement.

The SCCI’s participation came as part of Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry, represented by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI’s Chairman, who also headed the SCCI delegation accompanied by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, Fatima Al Mokarrab, SCCI’s Director of International Relations Department, and Jassim Al-Mutawa, consultant of Relations with the Commonwealth of the Independent States.

Speaking on the SCCI’s participation, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said: "The conference was a good chance to identify the economic cooperation opportunities with Arab businessmen, with the aim of holding close relations with manufacturers and exporters in the Arab countries. It also addressed several issues that help create a roadmap for entrepreneurship, innovation, knowledge, and digital economy to be optimally invested by incorporating sophisticated innovative technical knowledge skills and tools. This will form a value added to the Arab economies and a foundation for transformation into a knowledge-based economy."

Al Owais added: "The SCCI was keen to take part in this pioneering event as part of its strategy to consider all possible ways of developing innovation and creativity in business sectors, which will contribute to enhancing the national economy and bolstering the objectives of Sharjah’s holistic development process."