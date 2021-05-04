Sharjah Chamber of Commerce explores bolstering economic ties with Costa Rica

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has welcomed a high-level delegation from the Republic of Costa Rica to explore means of enhancing commercial and economic cooperation and encourage mutual investments across vital sectors, thus strengthening partnerships between business communities in both countries.

The Costa Rican delegation, which included Andrian Arrigita, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica; and Francisco Hernandez, Costa Rican Ambassador to the UAE; was received by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI; and Saud Abdul Rahman Al Hajri, Head of the Chamber's International Relations Department.

After welcoming the delegation, Al Owais emphasised the importance of the visits and coordination meetings between the representatives of the two sides, which would steer the bilateral economic and trade relations towards further growth and prosperity.

He also invited Costa Rican investors to visit Sharjah to learn closely about business and investment environment and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Al Owais also shed light on incentives provided by Sharjah and its institutions to attract businessmen from around the world, something that would help provide Costa Rican businessmen with the best opportunities to establish their businesses and projects, and enhance their presence in the regional markets.

Arrigita, in turn, highlighted Sharjah's outstanding position, both regionally and globally, as a vital and prominent economic hub and a leading hub for business and investment.

She underlined that such meetings are "a perfect opportunity to discuss economic cooperation, especially in light of the availability of investment opportunities in Costa Rica for Emirati companies in several fields, especially in agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure," expressing her deep gratitude to the UAE and its leadership for sending medical aids to her country to support in the battle against coronavirus.

Al Awadi re-affirmed the chamber's readiness to support Costa Rican companies wishing to work and invest in Sharjah, and provide all the necessary facilities for the success of their investments.