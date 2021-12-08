UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Chamber Receives High-profile Costa Rican Delegation Led By President Carlos

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah Chamber receives high-profile Costa Rican delegation led by President Carlos

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday received a high-profile Costa Rican delegation led by Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, who was accompanied by his wife Claudia Dobles Camargo.

The Costa Rican delegation featured a number of senior officials representing various Costa Rican economic sectors. During the meeting, both sides discussed prospects of future partnerships, and explored avenues of cooperation, especially in the industry, trade and agriculture sectors.

They also stressed the importance of exchanging business visits and promoting investments in various fields, and agreed on the need to participate in exhibitions and events held in both countries and also reviewed the investment opportunities available in each country.

"Costa Rica takes great interest in developing its economic and cultural relations with the Emirate of Sharjah, to enhance mutual cooperation in many vital sectors, including education, tourism, food security, sustainability and logistical services, President Quesada said, lauding the growing bilateral relations between Costa Rica and the UAE.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commended the presidential visit by President Quesada, which reflects Sharjah’s outstanding reputation and its distinguished economic position, thanks to the wise directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which reinforced the emirate’s position as a regional hub for doing business.

"Sharjah has become a major focal point in the UAE for doing successful business and building unique regional and international economic relations by virtue of its strategic geographical location and the availability of numerous potential and resources that can attract investments across various sectors," Al Owais said.

For his part, President Quesada said that the delegation’s visit to SCCI aimed to introduce Sharjah’s business community to the business climate and investment opportunities available in Costa Rica, adding that the approaches adopted by the Government of Costa Rica concerning enhancing food security perfectly match with that of adopted by the Sharjah Government.

"There are wide areas of cooperation opportunities that both friendly countries can benefit from to enhance their logistical facilities, air transport, tourism sector, increase the volume of import and export exchange, taking advantage of Costa Rica's location near the Panama Canal and Sharjah’s, which enjoys a unique geographic location in the middle East," Quesada stated.

Related Topics

Exchange Import Business Education Agriculture UAE Sharjah Visit Wife Camargo Quesada Panama Costa Rica Middle East Chamber Hub Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

2 minutes ago
 UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helic ..

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways mechanical staff conducts fire c ..

Pakistan Railways mechanical staff conducts fire control drill

2 minutes ago
 Sahar of Khyber wins 3 gold medals in Athletic Mee ..

Sahar of Khyber wins 3 gold medals in Athletic Meet of Tribal Games

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons SAPM in Margalla Hill ..

Islamabad High Court summons SAPM in Margalla Hills encroachment case

2 minutes ago
 Steps taken for higher education to minority's stu ..

Steps taken for higher education to minority's students: minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.