Sharjah Chamber receives high-profile Costa Rican delegation led by President Carlos

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday received a high-profile Costa Rican delegation led by Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, who was accompanied by his wife Claudia Dobles Camargo.

The Costa Rican delegation featured a number of senior officials representing various Costa Rican economic sectors. During the meeting, both sides discussed prospects of future partnerships, and explored avenues of cooperation, especially in the industry, trade and agriculture sectors.

They also stressed the importance of exchanging business visits and promoting investments in various fields, and agreed on the need to participate in exhibitions and events held in both countries and also reviewed the investment opportunities available in each country.

"Costa Rica takes great interest in developing its economic and cultural relations with the Emirate of Sharjah, to enhance mutual cooperation in many vital sectors, including education, tourism, food security, sustainability and logistical services, President Quesada said, lauding the growing bilateral relations between Costa Rica and the UAE.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commended the presidential visit by President Quesada, which reflects Sharjah’s outstanding reputation and its distinguished economic position, thanks to the wise directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which reinforced the emirate’s position as a regional hub for doing business.

"Sharjah has become a major focal point in the UAE for doing successful business and building unique regional and international economic relations by virtue of its strategic geographical location and the availability of numerous potential and resources that can attract investments across various sectors," Al Owais said.

For his part, President Quesada said that the delegation’s visit to SCCI aimed to introduce Sharjah’s business community to the business climate and investment opportunities available in Costa Rica, adding that the approaches adopted by the Government of Costa Rica concerning enhancing food security perfectly match with that of adopted by the Sharjah Government.

"There are wide areas of cooperation opportunities that both friendly countries can benefit from to enhance their logistical facilities, air transport, tourism sector, increase the volume of import and export exchange, taking advantage of Costa Rica's location near the Panama Canal and Sharjah’s, which enjoys a unique geographic location in the middle East," Quesada stated.