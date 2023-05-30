UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Executive Council Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday chaired the Executive Council meeting at the office of the Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, was also present.

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to the progress of government work, plans to develop government services, and the implementation of different developmental and national projects and initiatives in Sharjah.

The Council issued Resolution No.15 of 2023 appointing a Director for the Municipality of Al Dhaid City. The resolution stated that Hamad Rashid Mohammed bin Masoud Al Tunaiji is appointed as the Director of the Municipality of Al Dhaid City, with the rank of Director under the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah government.

As part of continuously developing and updating the legal legislative framework in line with progress in various fields and the growth witnessed by the Emirate, the Council approved a draft law regulating the Department of Social Services in the Emirate of Sharjah and directed the Council to submit the draft law to the Consultative Council of Sharjah.

The Council also discussed several topics related to providing institutions with more services and incentives for investors and entrepreneurs, thereby enhancing effective partnership between the government and private sectors.

