Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday chaired the meeting of SEC.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed general government issues that would enhance the emirate's position and enhance its leadership in various fields, and develop government work systems in line with the comprehensive development in various sectors.

SEC reviewed during the meeting the evaluation study of the new weekly work system in the Government of Sharjah, as the most prominent results showed an increase in employees productivity in 88 percent of the entities, 81 percent increase in positive communication between employees, 61 percent increase in the rate of providing e-government services outside of official working hours, 74 percent increase in the attendance rate, 76 percent increase in innovation and creativity, and 46 percent decrease in sick leave rate.

From the level of employees, the study found 90 percent increase in the rate of job satisfaction, 90 percent improvement in job performance, 91 percent feeling of happiness in general after implementing the new system, 87 percent positive effect on mental health, 84 percent the system achieves a balance between work and family life, 96 percent increase in enjoying the weekly holiday, 70 percent increase in the percentage of participation in social events, 62 percent increase in the opportunity to practice exercises and special hobbies, 74 percent increase in the sense of suitability of the work environment for new working hours, 59 percent increase in the opportunities for free time to pursue private commercial projects, and 52 percent increase in the chances of completing education.

At the level of government agency customers, the study showed that customers feel a high satisfaction rate with the quality of services and the performance of employees in general by 94 percent, and customers’ satisfaction with the cooperation of employees in meeting their needs by 93 percent, and customers’ access to services was not affected by 86 percent, and customers’ satisfaction with the speed of response by 85 percent.