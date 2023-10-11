Open Menu

Sharjah Fort Celebrates 200 Years: A Journey Of Resilience, Restoration, And Cultural Reverence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah Fort celebrates 200 Years: A journey of resilience, restoration, and cultural reverence

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2023) Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is commemorating the bicentennial of Sharjah Fort's establishment with a series of engaging events, activities, and workshops. From August until December, visitors can experience the emirate's rich history and culture through specialised tours, adventurous activities, and captivating theatrical performances designed for the occasion.

The activities included the 8th session of SMA's popular "Al Hisn in Memory" programme, which took place today. This year's session featured a panel discussion titled "The Great Historical Monument," bringing together experts in the history of the emirate.

Marking the National Day, entry to the Fort on 1st and 2nd December will be free and various cultural and entertainment programmes will be held for all ages to reinforce national identity and patriotism and to promote a deeper understanding of Sharjah's modern history, the ruling family, daily life in the emirate 200 years ago and the fort’s history and restoration leading to its official opening in 2015.

This historic fort, built in 1823, utilised soft light brown plaster and coral stone found plentifully in the depths of the Arabian Gulf.

Its doors were crafted from teak wood, while the ceiling, exhibiting an impressive geometric design, was constructed using palm fronds and mangrove tree columns.

Throughout its history, the fort faced many challenges, notably when H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah learned during his 1969 studies in Egypt of its impending demolition.

This urgent news prompted his swift return to Sharjah to salvage the fort's remains, which were just a tower and two damaged walls.

Rebuilding the fort was a vision close to His Highness's heart as he retained the Primary doors of the fort, including the Fort gate, Al Sabah gate, and Al Khazna gate for 28 years before he directed its reconstruction based on historical photographs.

Once the restoration was finished, His Highness enriched the fort with collections that chronicled the history of Sharjah city.

The fort boasts two levels, a spacious central courtyard, three defensive towers named Al-Mahlousa, Al-Kabis, and Musharraf Square and a primary balcony housing the repentance wood previously used to mete out punishments.

Its ground floor comprises the arrest room which has been transformed into a resting area, the Mahloussa prison, the armoury, and the Al Hisn gallery detailing the building's history and restoration phases.

There's also the Madbasa Gallery where visitors can learn about the process of extracting date juice, commonly referred to as molasses, Al-Qawasim gallery that provides insights into the history of Al-Qawasim and their encounters with both regional and foreign entities.

The upper-level houses Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr II Gallery, the Al-Kabis Tower, the weapons gallery, the Sheikh's room, Al Ghurfa (a room dedicated to meeting esteemed guests), the balcony, and the Majlis dedicated to showcasing historical documents and photographs.

The fort is home to an array of artefacts, including the main gate, the dancing cannon, the pearl magnifier, the royal bed, Marduf Al-Qawasim's coin, letters from Somali royal beds, the 1820 treaty the Quran stand belonging to Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Qawasim's flag, the occupation flag, the Naval Cannon a pocket watch, and the passport of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr II.

It also houses the Al-Qawasim lineage chart and origins diagram, the Katara blade, Al-Shatfa headband, and numerous other historical objects.
Sharjah Fort has been the venue for numerous events spearheaded by SMA. Among the most notable is the yearly "Fortress in Memory" initiative through which the Authority endeavours to showcase Sharjah's historic sites and accentuate the region's abundant heritage.

This past February, it was adorned with captivating lights for the Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 and was the venue for Haq Al Laila celebrations and an array of programmes, recreational and cultural workshops for both adults and children including traditional games, heritage contests, and diverse sections featuring customary food, henna designs, crafts, and a dedicated photography space.

Two hundred years after its erection, having observed myriad historical shifts and serving as a sanctuary for the local populace and a centre for political, social, and cultural endeavours, the fort remains a distinguished architectural gem.

It resonates with immense historical significance, encapsulating the city's timeless essence and its rich cultural lineage, drawing visitors from across the globe.

Learn more about Sharjah Fort's history, culture, and significance at https://www.sharjahmuseums.ae/.

Related Topics

Pervez Musharraf Egypt Sharjah Tours February August December 2015 Family All From Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports early childhoo ..

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports early childhood education in Colombia

5 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in ..

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in warm wishes

20 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis to discuss faith leaders&#039; ..

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization pro ..

Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization process of PIA

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

13 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tack ..

Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tackle Poverty

42 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

49 minutes ago
 Braves record thumping win in the final to lift th ..

Braves record thumping win in the final to lift the ILT20 Development Tournament ..

1 hour ago
 EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

2 hours ago
 ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since be ..

ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since beginning of 2023

2 hours ago
 Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Cam ..

Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Camera Technology

2 hours ago
 ICCI for re-activation of SME Bank to promote SME ..

ICCI for re-activation of SME Bank to promote SME sector

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East