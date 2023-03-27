UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Government Departments' Football Championship Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department team secured a victory of five goals to one against the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority team in the opening match of the 25th football tournament for government departments.

The tournament is being organised by the Sharjah Government Employees Club in collaboration with the Trust Club for the Disabled and under the supervision of the Sharjah sports Council.

A total of 11 teams representing government departments in Sharjah are participating in the tournament. Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah Government Employees Club, and Chancellor Hamid Ali Alabbar, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah Government Employees Club, along with other officials, were in attendance at the match.

