Sharjah, Guatemala commit to strengthening economic cooperation in key emerging sectors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, hosted a high-level Guatemalan delegation, headed by Antonio Malouf, Guatemala's Minister of Economy, at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah to explore and strengthen the framework of economic collaboration and enhance commercial and investment partnerships between the emirate and the Central American country.

The DGR Chairman welcomed the delegation in the presence of Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, and held discussions with the Guatemalan officials to enhance trade exchange relations and joint investment opportunities in vital sectors, such as tourism, food security, and sustainable waste management, and others, as well as forge stronger bonds of cultural cooperation.

Malouf, who is also the head of the Guatemalan delegation at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai, was accompanied by Lars Pira, Guatemala's Ambassador to the UAE, high-ranking Guatemalan government officials, and senior members of the Guatemalan embassy in the UAE.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi highlighted the continuously evolving bilateral relations between Sharjah and the UAE with the countries of Central America and stressed that these historical ties serve as a robust foundation for boosting cooperation in vital sectors. He noted that the meeting with the Guatemalan delegation will enable investors from both sides to leverage the investment environment in Sharjah and Guatemala and develop their business expansion strategies.

The DGR Chairman added, "We see our close bonds with nations of the world as a great opportunity to bolster cultural exchange between peoples.

Economic cooperation and partnerships not only yield high revenues and impact GDP, but also brings people and cultures together in solidarity. Nations cannot complete their cultural journeys or establish their unique identities unless they communicate and interact with other civilisations and develop deep and strong human connections."

Malouf praised the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting a knowledge sharing culture in the emirate and building the capacity of its people through notable institutions such as the House of Wisdom that offers inclusive opportunities for lifelong learning.

Highlighting the prospects of commercial and investment cooperation, the Guatemalan Minister of Economy said, "Sharjah has enormous competitive advantages thanks to its sophisticated infrastructure, logistics capabilities, and strategic location at the centre of major world markets. This can be complemented with the huge potential Guatemala enjoys in a range of sectors, especially in the field of agri-business."

To mark 200th anniversary of Guatemala's of independence, on 15th September, 2021, DGR had hosted a week-long bicentennial celebration at the House of Wisdom to honour the culture and diversity of Guatemala. The event also sought to foster greater intercultural understanding and explore new business and investment partnerships with Sharjah and the UAE.