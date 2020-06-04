Sharjah Municipality conducts 17,000 inspections in Q1 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Sharjah Municipality has conducted some 17,000 inspections across various establishments in the emirate during the first quarter of 2020.

In a press statement on Thursday, the municipality noted that it had intensified inspection efforts throughout Sharjah to ensure establishments comply with health and safety standards and regulations.

Inspections were carried out in restaurants, coffee shops, barber shops and beauty centres, to ensure precautionary safety and hygiene measures were implemented, it explained.

Sharjah Municipality Director-General Thabet Al Tarifi noted that the municipality’s inspections are part of its continued efforts to ensure that health standards and preventive measures are being carried out in establishments.

The municipality noted that the inspection visits are part its objectives, adding that it issues penalties against establishments that violate health and safety standards.

Sharjah Municipality explained that its inspectors carry out their work ensuring precautionary health and safety measures and standards are being met by business establishments, adding that penalties issued are part of a list of infractions approved by the Sharjah Executive Council For her part, Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla, Assistant Director-General of the Public Health and Central Laboratories Sector at Sharjah Municipality, stated that the municipality has intensified its inspection visits with around 17,000 inspections being made during the first quarter of 2020.

Other services provided by the municipality during the same period include licensing, shipment approvals, sample testing, training and awareness campaigns, she added.