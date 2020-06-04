UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Municipality Conducts 17,000 Inspections In Q1 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:00 PM

Sharjah Municipality conducts 17,000 inspections in Q1 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Sharjah Municipality has conducted some 17,000 inspections across various establishments in the emirate during the first quarter of 2020.

In a press statement on Thursday, the municipality noted that it had intensified inspection efforts throughout Sharjah to ensure establishments comply with health and safety standards and regulations.

Inspections were carried out in restaurants, coffee shops, barber shops and beauty centres, to ensure precautionary safety and hygiene measures were implemented, it explained.

Sharjah Municipality Director-General Thabet Al Tarifi noted that the municipality’s inspections are part of its continued efforts to ensure that health standards and preventive measures are being carried out in establishments.

The municipality noted that the inspection visits are part its objectives, adding that it issues penalties against establishments that violate health and safety standards.

Sharjah Municipality explained that its inspectors carry out their work ensuring precautionary health and safety measures and standards are being met by business establishments, adding that penalties issued are part of a list of infractions approved by the Sharjah Executive Council For her part, Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla, Assistant Director-General of the Public Health and Central Laboratories Sector at Sharjah Municipality, stated that the municipality has intensified its inspection visits with around 17,000 inspections being made during the first quarter of 2020.

Other services provided by the municipality during the same period include licensing, shipment approvals, sample testing, training and awareness campaigns, she added.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah Same 2020

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack at mosque in K ..

20 minutes ago

China Eases Restrictions for Foreign Airlines Afte ..

20 minutes ago

DPRK warns S. Korea against sending anti-Pyongyang ..

20 minutes ago

PTI leaders for public more cooperation to contain ..

20 minutes ago

Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19: tria ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,831 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.