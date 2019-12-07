Sharjah Police, US IP MENA discuss cooperation

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajil, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, chaired the meeting held at the Police Headquarters between the department and the U.S. intellectual property, IP, attaché for the middle East and North Africa, MENA, region.

Peter Mehravari, the U.S. IP Attaché for the MENA region, and several officers and specialists from both sides attended the meeting.

During the meeting, which was aimed at discussing ways of cooperation and coordination various topics of common interest, Brigadier Al Ajil underlined the importance of the existing cooperation between the two sides in enhancing various efforts and supporting the exchange of experiences and information in all areas and common topics.

He reviewed the efforts made by the Sharjah Police and its cooperation with the Sharjah Economic Development Department and the parties concerned on combatting commercial fraud, detection of counterfeit goods, mechanism for receiving complaints, and monitoring violations related to the infringement of intellectual property protection laws, which constitute a threat to society’s economic, social and health security.

The meeting also touched on the frameworks for cooperation with various stakeholders in spreading awareness among consumers, companies, institutions and businesses, and introducing the risks resulting from the circulation of counterfeit goods and products, as well as the seriousness of practices that constitute an infringement of intellectual property protection laws.

Mehravari called for strengthening cooperation between the two sides to communicate with American companies operating in the country, praising the efforts made by the Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Economic Development Department, and various agencies in this field.