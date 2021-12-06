UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Police Wins Top Prize In PMFHD Award For Voluntary Work

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Police wins top prize in PMFHD award for voluntary work

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Sharjah Police claimed the first prize in the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Foundation for Humanitarian Development (PMFHD)'s Insignia For Voluntary Charity Work, for its "Sanad" initiative, launched by the administration of the Punishment and Correctional Department, targeting the families of the inmates, to improve their lives with sustainable development.

This ceremony was hosted by the Arab League in Egypt, on 5th December, coinciding with International Volunteer Day.

Governmental and private institutions, organisations, and NGOs around the world participated in the ceremony.

The award was judged by the United Nations Volunteers Programme and the United Nations Foundation, to highlight pioneering practices in voluntary work that meet human needs.

Brigadier Ahmed Shehail, Director of the Punishment and Correctional Department, extended his gratitude to Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, for his support in the field of voluntary and community work, which translates the directions of the UAE’s wise leadership.

