ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) In celebration of Arab Palm Day, observed annually on 15th September, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing the palm sector and promoting sustainable agricultural practices across the Emirate.

Through a suite of targeted programmes and services, ADAFSA continues to support local farmers in enhancing date quality, adopting environmentally sound pest control methods, and transitioning towards organic cultivation, and encouraging the adoption of high-yield commercial varieties.

ADAFSA’s strategic initiatives include the Integrated Palm Pest Management Programme, which employs cost-effective and environmentally safe techniques to control infestations, and the Palm and Date Best Practices Programme, which guides farmers through pre- and post-harvest operations. These efforts reflect the Authority’s commitment to safeguarding the cultural and strategic significance of the blessed palm tree within the national food security agenda.

Since the beginning of 2024, ADAFSA has implemented extensive pest control operations benefiting over 6,592,272 palm trees. A total of 344,900 red palm weevils and 148,300 stalk and stem borers have been captured using pheromone and light traps deployed across farms in the Emirate. Additionally, 2,278,698 palm trees received targeted treatment against lesser date moth and date palm dust mites, significantly reducing their impact on date production.

The Authority has also conducted field visits to model palm farms, highlighting best agricultural practices and promoting them via its social media channels to encourage wider adoption.

Public awareness efforts have included lectures in various majlis of the Emirate and participation in regional and international festivals that elevate the status of the palm sector both locally and globally.

ADAFSA’s agricultural extension teams continue to provide year-round guidance to farm workers on maintaining pheromone and light traps, ensuring their effectiveness in preventing pest outbreaks. The Authority remains focused on aligning farming practices with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable agricultural development, with particular emphasis on enhancing the market value of dates through improved cultivation techniques.

In support of agricultural research, ADAFSA is developing specialised programmes to assess palm productivity across the Emirate and study the impact of different pollen varieties on date yield and quality. These trials aim to refine cultivation methods and promote innovation within the sector. The Authority also actively supports and participates in local exhibitions and international events dedicated to palm and date production, offering technical expertise and sectoral insights.

Further bolstering the industry, Al Foah Company—backed by ADAFSA—has launched alternative trading channels for dates via the digital platform eZad. This marketplace enables producers to market their dates locally and internationally through both virtual and physical auctions, offering a vital new avenue for Emirati dates to reach global markets and ensuring a sustainable future for the palm and date sector.