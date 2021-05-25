UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Appoints Director For Urban Planning Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning Council

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) SHARJAH, 25th May 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,, issued an Emiri Decree appointing a director for the Sharjah Urban Planning Council.

Emiri Decree No. 8 of 2021 stipulates the appointment of Eng. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, as the director of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council on special hierarchy system in the Government of Sharjah.

