Sharjah Ruler Appoints Manal Ataya As Advisor To SMA

Published June 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) SHARJAH, 6th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Manal Wasfi Ataya as an advisor to the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA).

The Decree stipulates that Ataya shall serve as an advisor to the SMA, as of the date of the Decree's issuance, and with the same financial rank.

