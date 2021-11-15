UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Approves Budget For Al Qasimia University

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves budget for Al Qasimia University

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of Al Qasimia University (AQU), has approved the 2021/2022 financial budget for AQU; the largest ever budget since its inception in 2013, in order to meet the various expansions in the university.

The budget calls for continuing to work in accordance with the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah in developing its scientific and research programmes, as well as continuing the performance system in accordance with the university’s strategy to support the university’s students and attract them from different countries of the world, and strengthen the connection between them and the university.

According to approved budget for the academic year 2021/2022, 400 male and female students will be accepted to continue their educational journey at AQU.

On this occasion, Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Member of the board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University, Chairman of the Finance and Resources Development Committee, expressed his appreciation to H.

H the Ruler of Sharjah, President of Al Qasimia University, for His Highness’ approval of the largest budget in the history of the University, which aligns with Sharjah Ruler’s vision in supporting the university to remain the leader among universities in its curricula and its role in attracting male and female students from different countries of the world to study in its faculties.

For his part, Prof. Dr. Awwad Al-Khalaf, Acting Director of Al Qasimia University, expressed his gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah, President of Al Qasimia University, in supporting Al Qasimia University, until it became a distinguished scientific edifice not only at the local level but also at the Arab and international levels.

