Sharjah Ruler Approves Number Of Expansion Projects In Sharjah Performing Arts Academy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves number of expansion projects in Sharjah Performing Arts Academy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA), approved on Thursday, a number of projects to expand the Academy in order to meet scientific and practical needs and to enhance the academic programmes.

Sheikh Sultan approved the establishment of the College of Music and its building, as the college will be the main music institute in the country and will offer a number of types of music such as classical music, Arabic music, world music, music techniques, and musical composition.

The college of Music building will include the educational and practical facilities, as it will contain a music hall with a capacity of 1,100 seats, music recording studios, rehearsal rooms, rehearsal studios, and a music library.

The Sharjah Ruler approved the restructuring of the current study programmes of the Academy to join the College of Drama. The current programmes are BA in Acting, BA in Musical Theatre, and BA in Production Arts.

Sheikh Sultan also approved the establishment of additional housing for students to contain the increasing numbers of students in the academy which will provide students with a suitable environment for residence that supports their academic needs.

The Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed a detailed presentation on the progress of work in the Academy and the most prominent proposals for the expansion of the Academy in the programmes and additional buildings and the development of current facilities that align with the scientific and practical needs.

