Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National and Liberation Days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also sent a similar message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, on the occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, dispatched similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir and the Kuwaiti Crown Prince.