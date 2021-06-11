Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 10th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (18) of 2021, regarding the formation of the Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council in the city of Sharjah.

The Decree stipulates that Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council in the city of Sharjah would be formed with the following members: 1. Ahmed Garg Qambar Garg Rupari 2. Ahmed Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Al Matrooshi 3. Badr Abdullah Hassan Ibrahim Al Hosani 4. Jamal Mohammed Suleiman Issa Al Hammadi 5. Hassan Abdullah Ali Mohammed Al Balgouni 6. Hamad Abdullah Khalifa bin Qasmol Al Suwaidi 7. Saif Saeed Saif bin Hazeem Al Ketbi 8. Atef Ahmed Abdelrahman Ahmed Karani 9. Abdulkarim Ahmed Yaqoub Yousef Al Hosani 10. Abdullah Issa Abdullah Ahmed Al Hammadi 11. Ali Saif Abdullah Hamed Al Abdouli 12.

Issa Ahmed Obaid Al Mughani Al Naqbi 13. Majed Ahmed Abdullah Al Darwishi Al Shamsi The Decree also stipulates that the council would choose a chairman and a vice-chairman in its first meeting from among the members by agreement or by direct secret ballot, and by the majority of attendees.

The vice-chairman shall replace the council’s chairman in all competencies during the chairman’s absence or the vacancy of the position, and the term of the holding the position is as determined by the executive regulations of suburban and village councils.

The term of membership in the council shall be four years, starting from its first meeting, and it shall continue to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term, until a new council is appointed. Those whose term of membership has expired may be reappointed.