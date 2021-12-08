UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 'Chapters From Islamic Art' Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Chapters from Islamic Art&#039; exhibition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Wednesday, at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, the "Chapters from Islamic Art...a special collection of rare books from the Ettinghausen Library".

Sheikh Dr. Sultan toured the exhibition, which houses 98 books that are part of a collection of rare books specialised in Islamic art and history, the product of the work of researchers Dr. Richard Ettinghausen and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Ettinghausen, who are viewed among the most important experts and researchers in Islamic art in the world.

This precious collection is part of the books presented by the Ruler of Sharjah to the House of Wisdom. It includes 12,000 books, some dating back 200 years. It also includes books in the fields of archeology, excavations, history, geography, religion, art and Islamic architecture, as well as literature, poetry, travel, and others.

The exhibition is divided into six sections: the Department of Books Published or Edited by Dr. Ettinghausen, the Department of Archeology, Travel, History and Geography, the Department of Religion, Islamic Art and Architecture, the Department of Large Books on Various Subjects, the Department of Literature, Poetry, Manuscripts, Fossils and Stone Inscriptions, in addition to a section dedicated to Ceramic and metal artwork, textiles, carpets, and rugs decorated with Islamic paintings.

The exhibition brings to light the richness of the book collection that represents the private library of historian Ettinghausen and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth, and includes books in more than 10 languages, including Arabic, English, German, Persian, Japanese, urdu, French, Spanish, Turkish, Russian and Italian.

The Ruler of Sharjah listened to an explanation about the project of digitising this valuable collection, starting with the 98 books housed by the exhibition, in order to provide an opportunity for researchers and those interested around the world to benefit from them to achieve his vision of making knowledge available to all, and to enhance the contribution of the Emirate of Sharjah in spreading culture and science.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan was briefed on the non-displayed literature publications from the entire collection, which were preserved in the "Wisdom Depository", dedicated to preserving rare books.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA); Sheikh Salem Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO); Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO; Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah; and Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, were present during the inauguration.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia German UAE Sharjah Wife Salem Textile All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities ..

UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities discuss cooperation

29 seconds ago
 Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 ..

Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 after defeating it in the firs ..

5 minutes ago
 DFM announces new trading hours from Monday to Fri ..

DFM announces new trading hours from Monday to Friday

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets with UNESCO Director-General

Sharjah Ruler meets with UNESCO Director-General

16 minutes ago
 EU chief vows to work with Scholz for 'strong Euro ..

EU chief vows to work with Scholz for 'strong Europe'

3 minutes ago
 Chinese telescope LAMOST to be moved to NW China

Chinese telescope LAMOST to be moved to NW China

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.