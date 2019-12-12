Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at Al Qasimia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the College of Holy Quran building at Al Qasimia University in Sharjah on Thursday morning.

After cutting the ribbon, Dr. Sheikh Sultan toured the college, familiarising himself with the contents of the classrooms and modern educational methods in the various sciences of the Holy Quran.

He reviewed the Quran memorisation hall and reading studio, which includes the latest audio technology to train students and record various readings of the Holy Quran.

The Ruler of Sharjah visited the theatre of the college and was acquainted with its techniques and equipment and listened to verses being recited from the Quran for one of the college students. He also visited the college library, which includes a valuable collection of books specialised in the Holy Quran.

The College of Holy Quran is the first of its kind in the UAE in general and in the emirate of Sharjah in particular. The college aims to care greatly about the Holy Quran including memorisation, Tajweed, exegesis and (deduction) of the ruling, to prepare messengers from among its graduates to work on disseminating the various modes of the Qur'anic recitation in both narration and knowledge. The College awards a "Bachelor in the Holy Quran Sciences" degree.

The inauguration was attended by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Professor Rashad Mohamed Salem, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, and members of the board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University.