Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Center

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) SHARJAH, 11th April 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that development projects in the cities and regions of the emirate come in a gradual and integrated manner that suits the nature and environment of each region and its environmental elements and components and geographical divisions, aimed to serve the region and provide a decent life for its people and support families settle there.

This came during His Highness speech delivered on Sunday at the opening of Khor Kalba Mangrove Center in Kalba City, as part of the emirate's vital projects to support environmental biodiversity and to preserve local wildlife.

His Highness indicated that Khor Kalba Mangrove Center contains many diverse organisms that Environment and Protected Areas Authority has worked to preserve and provide the appropriate environment for their proliferation and the continuity of their survival, whether on land or marine.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah announced the mobile touristic car project, which will be implemented in the cities of Kalba and Khorfakkan, as it will provide visitors with the opportunity to wander through air-conditioned vehicles within specific paths that enable them to see the tourist sites and the picturesque views that characterize the two cities, indicating that the implementation of the project will suit the nature of each city will take three years.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah referred to many new projects that will be worked on Kalba, including the Sports Sciences academy, which is the first of its kind in the region, Al Thiqah Club for the Disabled, which will provide the opportunity to care for and rehabilitate people with disabilities in the field of sports, and Victoria International school advanced project in the educational aspect which will be worked on soon to provide boys and girls with advanced education.

His Highness explained that in addition to the tourism and educational projects, there are infrastructure projects such as roads, sanitation, housing, and health projects that include a hospital for treatment and dialysis.

On the projects that His Highness had inaugurated during the past two days, His Highness explained that they were ambitious projects that were being studied and planned to be implemented according to the best designs and facilities, in a way that would benefit the city greatly in terms of cultural, tourism, economic and social movement.

His Highness touched on the development of professions, including hunting, and the conditions of fishermen whose work has been affected by the projects, indicating that 12 centers will be provided for fishermen that include offices, housing and stores for their equipment, in addition to an agricultural project that will support agricultural production and the development of this important sector.

During his speech, His Highness referred to the upcoming projects in Al Dhaid, which will soon see the light of the latest development projects in various sectors.

His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah concluded his speech by advising families and citizens to work to preserve the stability of their families, care for their children, and to ensure that they sit with them and advise them.

Upon his arrival at Khor Kalba Mangrove Center, His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, had removed the traditional curtain to mark the official opening of the center, after which His Highness was briefed on the various departments that the center includes, and His Highness listened to a detailed explanation from Her Highness Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Environment and Protected Areas Authority, on center's facilities, its importance, and its main roles in preserving the environment.

Khor Kalba Mangrove Center was designed in a distinctive, innovative artistic and architectural style, inspired by the seashells of the sea hedgehog located in the reserve in a symbolic simulation of the environment that the center works to preserve with all its components.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Authority has rehabilitated Khor Kalba and added it to the network of reserves it manages and maintains, due to the importance of local environmental life.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of His Highness the Ruler's Office in Kalba, Mohammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of notables of the city.