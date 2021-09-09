Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress in Khorfakkan University

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected on Thursday, work progress of the expansion project of Khorfakkan University.

The Ruler of Sharjah announced that Khorfakkan University will introduce new majors such as engineering, science and technology, in addition to the previous majors taught at the University of Sharjah in Khorfakkan branch, pointing out that the university buildings and facilities will be ready to receive students in the upcoming academic year.

He listened to a detailed explanation from Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works, about the work progress of the project and the stages accomplished so far.

The expansion project consists of an administrative building that includes administrative offices, service offices and meeting rooms, in addition to a male building and another for female students, each includes classrooms, computer laboratories, administrative offices, meeting and prayer rooms.

The project also includes the implementation of an internal road and parking lots.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad directed to implement a number of new service buildings, such as housing for teaching staff and another for students, along with a gym for male students.

He directed the establishment of outdoor playgrounds, one of which will include stands and basic facilities, in addition to secondary playgrounds for various games.

Sharjah Ruler also directed to plant the inner area of the university campus and the mountains surrounding the area.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi was accompanied during his visit by Tariq Saeed Allay, General Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Professor Hamid Naimiy, Chancellor of University of Sharjah; Fawzia Al Qadi, Director of Municipality of Khorfakkan, along with a number of University of Sharjah staff.