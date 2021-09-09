UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Inspects Work Progress In Khorfakkan University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress in Khorfakkan University

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected on Thursday, work progress of the expansion project of Khorfakkan University.

The Ruler of Sharjah announced that Khorfakkan University will introduce new majors such as engineering, science and technology, in addition to the previous majors taught at the University of Sharjah in Khorfakkan branch, pointing out that the university buildings and facilities will be ready to receive students in the upcoming academic year.

He listened to a detailed explanation from Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works, about the work progress of the project and the stages accomplished so far.

The expansion project consists of an administrative building that includes administrative offices, service offices and meeting rooms, in addition to a male building and another for female students, each includes classrooms, computer laboratories, administrative offices, meeting and prayer rooms.

The project also includes the implementation of an internal road and parking lots.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad directed to implement a number of new service buildings, such as housing for teaching staff and another for students, along with a gym for male students.

He directed the establishment of outdoor playgrounds, one of which will include stands and basic facilities, in addition to secondary playgrounds for various games.

Sharjah Ruler also directed to plant the inner area of the university campus and the mountains surrounding the area.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi was accompanied during his visit by Tariq Saeed Allay, General Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Professor Hamid Naimiy, Chancellor of University of Sharjah; Fawzia Al Qadi, Director of Municipality of Khorfakkan, along with a number of University of Sharjah staff.

Related Topics

Technology Sharjah Visit Road Male Progress Prayer Media From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding fest ..

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding festivities

21 minutes ago
 Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation wi ..

Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation with African countries

17 minutes ago
 Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

17 minutes ago
 Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to att ..

Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo

20 minutes ago
 Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

20 minutes ago
 3 dead, 31 missing as severe storm hits Philippine ..

3 dead, 31 missing as severe storm hits Philippines

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.