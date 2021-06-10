UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree Restructuring Falconers Club In The Emirate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to restructure the Sharjah Falconers Club.

Emiri Decree No. (17) of 2021 provides for the re-establishment of a falconry club, referred to as the Sharjah Falconers Club, that organises cultural and community activities in the Emirate with full legal capacity to carry out the activities required to perform its duties and achieve goals. The club will be affiliated to the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) and will operate under its supervision.

The club’s headquarters is to be established in the Central Region of the Emirate, and it may, with the approval of the SSC upon the request of the club’s Chairman, establish branches in other cities and regions of the Emirate.

The club will undertake several responsibilities, including developing policies and strategic plans to regulate falconry activities, training cadres in the field, representing the emirate in local and international events, organising awareness and promotional campaigns, as well as festivals, competitions and events related to falconry.

According to the Decree, the management of the club would be assumed by a board of directors consisting of a Chairman, a Vice-Chairman and a number of members appointed by a decision of the Sharjah Ruler or his representative.

Under the Decree, a board member is required to: 1. Be a UAE citizen.

2. Be a legal personality, of good conduct, of good reputation, and have clear criminal record, unless he has been rehabilitated or exonerated.

4. Not be a member of any boards of directors of other clubs.

The club shall have a full-time executive director with competence and experience in the sports and cultural fields, to be appointed by a decision of the board of directors with the approval of the SSC.

The club's organisational structure shall be designed as per a proposal of the board of directors after it is approved by the SSC Chairman.

The decree also stipulates that Emiri Decree No. (80) of 2016 Establishing the Sharjah Falconers Club is repealed.

More Stories From Middle East

