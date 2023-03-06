UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree Dissolving Sharjah Education Council

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 11 of 2023, which states that the Sharjah education Council (SEC) will be dissolved as of 1st April, 2023.

The Decree establishes a permanent committee named the "Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Parents Councils" (SAEEPC), which will have legal personality and full capacity to perform necessary legal actions. The committee will be affiliated with the central government of the Emirate and will specialise in technical, administrative, and financial supervision of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and parents councils in Sharjah's cities and regions.

The Ruler of Sharjah or his representative will issue a decision to form the committee and define its tasks and work system.

As per the Decree, the management of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, the office of the parents councils, and the office of the Secretary-General of the Sharjah Education Council will be affiliated with the committee, with their approved allocations in the council's budget. All the rights, assets, financial allocations, and obligations of these entities will be transferred to the committee, and its employees will be transferred to the committee along with their grades and financial allocations.

Related Topics

Education Budget Sharjah April All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, governme ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

1 hour ago
 Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhanc ..

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

1 hour ago
 Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

1 hour ago
 Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand ..

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.