Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 11 of 2023, which states that the Sharjah education Council (SEC) will be dissolved as of 1st April, 2023.

The Decree establishes a permanent committee named the "Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Parents Councils" (SAEEPC), which will have legal personality and full capacity to perform necessary legal actions. The committee will be affiliated with the central government of the Emirate and will specialise in technical, administrative, and financial supervision of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and parents councils in Sharjah's cities and regions.

The Ruler of Sharjah or his representative will issue a decision to form the committee and define its tasks and work system.

As per the Decree, the management of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, the office of the parents councils, and the office of the Secretary-General of the Sharjah Education Council will be affiliated with the committee, with their approved allocations in the council's budget. All the rights, assets, financial allocations, and obligations of these entities will be transferred to the committee, and its employees will be transferred to the committee along with their grades and financial allocations.