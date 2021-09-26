Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to convene

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. (36) of 2021 inviting Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) to convene.

The Emiri Decree stipulates that the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah will be called on to convene for its third regular session of the tenth legislative term on Thursday, October 7.