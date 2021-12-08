Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Law No. (4) of 2021 regulating Sharjah Education Academy (SEA).

The law stipulates that the Academy shall adopt the English name "Sharjah Education Academy", known as "SEA".

The headquarters of the Academy shall be in the city of Sharjah, and upon the approval of the Academy's Board of Trustees, it may establish branches in the other cities and regions of the Emirate.

According to the law, the academy aims to achieve the following: 1. Supporting and developing the education sector through preparing and qualifying educational staff and educational leaders in the field of education.

2. Providing innovative and accredited academic and professional programmes at the postgraduate levels: diploma, master’s degree and PhD in the fields of education.

3. Providing the latest professional and training programmes according to the needs of the educational community.

4. Developing and promoting of opportunities for scientific research, authorship and translation in the field of education.

5. Highlighting the educational position of the Emirate and promoting the Academy to be a scientific, cultural and national hub for education.

The law also stipulates that, to achieve its objectives, the Academy may exercise the following powers: 1. Drawing up the general policies and strategic plans related to the work of the Academy and necessary for offering educational and training programmes, and based on the requirements of the labour market in the field of education.

2. Presenting and offering academic and professional curricula and programmes for educational staff and leaders.

3. Granting accredited certificates with academic and professional degrees in accordance with the rules and regulations approved by the Academy.

4. Designing and developing educational and training programmes that are consistent with the goals of the Academy and in accordance with the educational system adopted by the Academy.

5. Providing training, professional development and consultancy services to all members of the educational community.

6. Preparing and financing scientific research and specialised projects in the field of quality education in partnership with national institutions and international organisations approved by the competent authorities.

7. Organising scientific and cultural conferences, events and activities related to education inside and outside the Emirate.

8. Concluding contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships with academies, universities, institutes, governmental and private organisations, agencies and institutions, locally and internationally.

9. Preparing and qualifying staff in the field of scientific research in the field of education.

10. Developing the necessary infrastructure for research, education, training and community awareness in line with best practices and approved international standards.

11. Working to approve academic and professional programmes from the competent authorities.

12. Implementing any other specialisation assigned to the Academy by the Governor.

According to the law, the Arabic and English languages are the two official languages of education and training in the Academy, according to the nature of the programmes approved by the Board of Trustees.

The Board may adopt other languages for education or training in the Academy as required by the nature of the approved programmes.

The law specifies that the administration of the academy shall be assumed by a president who represents the supreme authority in the academy and assisted by a board of trustees, and a number of specialised and experienced members, and their nomination shall be issued by the Ruler’s decision.

The Academy shall have a Director appointed by the president’s decision, and he shall be assisted by a number of deputies and heads of departments in their respective fields of specialisation.

The term of membership in the Council shall be three years, which may be extended for a similar period or periods, starting from the date of its formation, and the Council shall continue to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term until a new Council is formed, and those whose membership period has expired may be reappointed.

The law also included a number of articles and clauses that regulate the Academy's financial resources, in addition to rules and regulations.