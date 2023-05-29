UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Promotes 8 Emiri Guard Officers

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 04:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the promotion of 8 Emiri Guard officers.
The decree stipulated the promotion of 8 officers to the ranks following their current ones, and they are:

1. Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Hareb Saeed Salem Al Manthari, Director General of the General Administration of Reinforcement, to Colonel.

2. Lieutenant Colonel Omar Mohammed Obaid Al Naboodah, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Protection and Insurance, to Colonel.

3. Lieutenant Colonel Ali Hamad Ali Al Muzaini, Deputy Director General of the General Administration of Reinforcement, to Colonel.

4. Lieutenant Colonel Khamis Salem Al Bass Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Department, to Colonel.

5. Lieutenant Colonel Abdulrahman Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Palaces and Facilities Security Department, to Colonel.

6. Lieutenant Colonel Abdulrahman Mohammed bin Ashour, Director of the Resources and Support Services Department, to Colonel.

7. Major Abdulrahman Saeed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director of the VIP Protection Department, to Lieutenant Colonel.

8. Major Mohammad Abdullah Saeed Khamis Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Palaces and Facilities Security Department, to Lieutenant Colonel.

