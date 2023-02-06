UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Receives British University Of Exeter Delegation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Monday, a delegation from the British University of Exeter, at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the delegation, praising the distinguished relations and constant communication between the University of Exeter and the Emirate of Sharjah, and the fruitful cooperation in various scientific, educational, technological and cultural fields, which contributes to providing the best opportunities for the scientific exchange among international academic institutions.

During the meeting, a number of educational issues and its development including plans, curricula, students and teachers were discussed, as well as scientific research representing an advanced development of the scientific institution's experience, while opportunities for cooperation in developing education, improving teaching methods, and training teachers to ensure the best educational outcomes were also discoursed.

The University of Exeter delegation praised the support and interest of the Ruler of Sharjah for science and knowledge and His Highness's keenness to promote education and raise the standards of the various and specialised universities and academies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

At the end of the meeting, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah accompanied the delegation on a tour of the departments and halls of the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi centre, where the delegation was acquainted with the manuscripts, maps and old pictures that reflect the emirate's history during decades.

His Highness and the delegation also viewed part of a documentary film about the old Sharjah’s airport, in addition to viewing the significant historical books and references contained in the foreign and Arab libraries, as well as rare geographical and historical holdings.

The meeting and the tour were attended by Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre; Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and from the University of Exeter, Dr. Lisa Roberts, President and Executive Director of the University; Dr. Richard Follett, Vice President of the university for global participation, and a number of vice-presidents and deans from the colleges at the university.

