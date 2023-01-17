Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Tuesday President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

The two sides reviewed ways of cooperation in many significant sectors such as culture, science, economy, tourism, environment, and others.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries, the importance of cultural exchange, benefiting from the expertise of the leading institutions of both sides, and supporting vital sectors were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Abdullah Hassan Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Uganda; Mohammed Ahmed; Secretary Director-General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the delegation accompanying the Ugandan President.

