UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Summer Promotions Offers Amazing Deals On Back-to-school Supplies

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Sharjah Summer Promotions offers amazing deals on back-to-school supplies

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) As the new school year rapidly approaches, the shopping malls, libraries, and stationeries participating in the Sharjah Summer Promotions have announced they will be offering amazing deals on a wide range and large selection of school supplies that satisfy all tastes and age groups at affordable prices.

Those who want to enjoy the end of their summer vacation can also find what they are looking for at the Sharjah Summer Promotions through an array of the best events and offers provided by leading shopping stores and leisure destinations in Sharjah.

Commercial activity in the shopping malls sector is expected to witness a strong rebound ahead of the start of the new school year, especially in light of the fantastic deals and worthy prizes being offered by Sharjah Summer Promotions, Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), stated.

This year's back-to-school offers are of particular importance with the announcement of returning to in-person classes for the next academic year, Al Awadi noted, underlining that bringing children back to classes is in line with the country's efforts to return to normality.

This would contribute to boosting sales of stationery and school supplies sector compared to the previous period and giving parents and pupils a perfect opportunity to get what they want at competitive prices benefiting from the discounts campaign that has been specifically launched for this occasion, he underlined.

Hana Al-Suwaidi, Head of Festivals and Shows Department, SCCI, said, "Sharjah Summer Promotions, in its 5th week, is witnessing a high turnout of visitors to enjoy its activities and tap into the exciting discounts on various goods and products."

She added, "Preparations are in full swing by shopping centers and retail stores to welcome the largest expected number of shoppers with the new school year getting closer, by offering wonderful deals and valuable prizes on a wide variety of products, especially school supplies, clothes, shoes, and other consumer goods."

Running until 29th August, Sharjah Summer Promotions is the largest shopping and tourist event organised by the SCCI under the slogan "Sharjah Summer_Shopping_Fun_Prizes".

Related Topics

Sharjah Chamber August Commerce Event All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

National Programme for Coders trains university st ..

National Programme for Coders trains university students on programming and AI s ..

56 seconds ago
 Police Martyrs Day observed in Sialkot

Police Martyrs Day observed in Sialkot

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus patients surged to 140 in Lady Reading ..

Coronavirus patients surged to 140 in Lady Reading Hospital

1 minute ago
 Israeli Military Opens Artillery Fire at Southern ..

Israeli Military Opens Artillery Fire at Southern Lebanon - Reports

2 minutes ago
 AJK legislative assembly elects Abdul Qayyum Niazi ..

AJK legislative assembly elects Abdul Qayyum Niazi as PM

4 minutes ago
 Adequate fuel stocks available in country: OGRA Sp ..

Adequate fuel stocks available in country: OGRA Spokesman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.